Philippines: Massive anti-corruption rallies set to hit Manila on September 21

Manila’s streets leading to Malacañang Palace, the seat of the Philippine government, will again be filled with protesters on Monday, September 21, to mark the 54th anniversary of the 1972 martial law declaration and protest widespread corruption linked to flood control controversies, as well as rising fuel prices.

The Manila police, for their part, have banned public gatherings and also announced they will shut down the streets where rallies are expected to be held.

Last year, also on September 21, massive rallies throughout the country were held demonstrating public’s anger over government corruption. The police responded by arresting as many as 244 protesters in Manila alone.

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pointed out it was he who actually started investigations on scandalous government infrastructure projects that led to the sacking of senior Cabinet officials, resignations of allies in the House of Representatives, and filing of cases against government engineers, favoured private contractors and allies in the Senate.

After more than a year since the scandal broke out, criminal charges have finally been filed against presidential cousin and former House speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Marcos Jr refused to publicly comment on the development, letting underlings do the talking. They claim Marcos Jr is serious about letting the chips fall where they may in the government’s campaign against corruption.

But critics say the president is speaking with a forked tongue by letting others be investigated while he is protected by the massive powers of his office. They pointed out that he should also be made accountable because it was his signature that made the “dirtiest Philippine national budgets” into law from 2023 to 2024.

The cumulative budget for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects from 2023 to 2025 reached around P980.25 billion (Dh58 billion), at least P211 billion (Dh12.4 billion) of which were allegedly “insertions” made by Marcos Jr’s political allies during congressional deliberations.

Ally-turned-whistleblower Elizaldy Co fled abroad and revealed that irregular insertions in the national budget worth billions of pesos were made upon orders of the president, who himself received at least P1 billion (Dh 59 million) through underlings in the Palace.

The Marcos Jr government appears to be affected by criticisms that refuse to go away despite having to throw relatives and allies under the bus, critics underscored.

"While Marcos cancelled the flood control budget for 2026 as the controversy rages, his proposed 2027 national budget restored the budget to the tune of P103.45 billion (Dh6.1 billion)," noted anti-corruption political group Makabayan Coalition, that also warned the president’s 2027 budget is a “war chest” for entrenched patronage as he prepares for an all-out electoral war against 2028 rival, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Meanwhile, the police and military have reportedly ramped up their harassment of activists and unionists they believe are leaders and participants in the announced massive anti-corruption rallies on Monday.

Soldiers in civilian clothes reportedly appeared at the house of peasant leader and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson Danilo Ramos’ house in Malolos City, where he recently led a big anti-corruption protest.

Activist coalition Bagong Alyansang Makabayan also condemned tactics such as “fearmongering” and “gaslighting” to discourage anti-corruption gatherings.

“The government should be addressing corruption, poverty, human rights violations and threats to national sovereignty, not manufacturing fear around legitimate protests,” the group underscored.