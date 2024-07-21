Cyber intelligence agency urges consumers to source their technical information and updates from official CrowdStrike sources only
The Philippines and China have agreed on an "arrangement" for resupplying Filipino troops stationed on a South China Sea reef, Manila said on Sunday, after a series of escalating confrontations in the disputed waters.
"The Philippines and the People's Republic of China have reached an understanding on the provisional arrangement for the resupply of daily necessities and rotation missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal," the Philippine foreign ministry, using the Filipino name for Second Thomas Shoal.
A handful of Filipino troops are stationed on a rusty warship that was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila's claims to the area.
It has been a focus of clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.
A Filipino sailor lost a thumb on the latest June 17 confrontation when Chinese coast guard members wielding knives, sticks and an axe foiled a Philippine Navy attempt to resupply its troops.
Second Thomas Shoal lies about 200km from the western Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000km from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.
Cyber intelligence agency urges consumers to source their technical information and updates from official CrowdStrike sources only
One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
Hundreds of children forced apart from their parents by Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, a campaign that has jailed hundreds of regime critics following 2020 protests
North's actions raising tensions near the heavily armed border could have fatal consequences, says South Korean military
Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said there would be an 'effective response' to Israeli airstrikes
Police have fired tear gas to scatter protesters in some areas while the government has banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew
People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
He was sentenced after just three court sessions in a secretive closed-door trial