Philippines alarmed by Chinese ships moving closer to shore

Chinese Coast Guard ship 5901 sails in the South China Sea. The Philippines says it is alarmed by Chinese coast guard patrols which are growing closer to the country's shore. — AFP

The Philippines said on Tuesday it was alarmed by Chinese coast guard patrols which are growing closer to the country's shore.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippines said China's deployment this month of a "monster" coast guard vessel demonstrated Beijing's "increasing aggression" in the disputed waterway.

"It's getting closer to the Philippine coastline...and that is alarming," National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya told journalists Tuesday.

Chinese ships have been deployed closer to the Philippine coast this year, Malaya told AFP, with the latest movements an "intimidation tactic" intended to discourage Filipino fishing.

"We do not and will not dignify these scare tactics by backing down. We do not waver, or cower in the face of intimidation," Malaya said.

The 165-metre "monster ship" was last located 143km west of Capones Island in Zambales province. Jay Tarriela, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said "it doesn't really carry out very aggressive action, but its mere presence is already concerning". The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed 84-metre and 97-metre vessels to pressure the Chinese ship "to move further away from the coast of Zambales", Tarriela said. Chinese patrol ships had come as close as 111km west of the main Philippine island of Luzon this year, Tarriela said on Sunday. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said its coast guard patrols are "in accordance with the law" and "beyond reproach".

"We once again warn the Philippine side to immediately stop all infringement, provocation, and hyping, and stop all actions that undermine peace and tranquility in the South China Sea and complicate the situation," Guo told a news conference.