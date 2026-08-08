Philippines says 8 Filipino teachers unharmed after fatal Thailand school shooting

The Philippine embassy in Thailand confirmed that eight Filipino teachers were unharmed after a student opened fire at the school where they work north of Bangkok on Friday, August 7.

The embassy on Saturday, August 8, said all eight Filipino teachers registered at Debsirin Nonthaburi School had been accounted for and were not injured. It added that no other Filipino citizens were reported among those affected.

A student killed at least five people and himself at the school after earlier fatally shooting his grandparents, Thai authorities said. The victims at the school were teachers and staff, Lt. Col. Dechrapee Kongdee Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander told Reuters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the student had been experiencing stress related to his studies and was living with his grandparents. Police found their bodies after visiting the family home following the shooting at the school.

The Philippine embassy said in a statement it was closely monitoring the situation and remained ready to assist Filipino nationals through its official channels.

It also expressed its condolences to the families of those killed. "The Philippine Embassy extends its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the entire school community and the Thai government following the tragic school shooting incident at Debsirin School Nonthaburi," the embassy said.

"The Philippines stands in solidarity with Thailand during this time of grief."