Philippines 7.8 earthquake death toll rises to 19, search for 12 missing continues

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the coast of of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines Monday morning has risen to 19, the country's Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported.

Four additional deaths were reported, bringing the toll above the 15 fatalities earlier announced by local authorities as of 6pm (local time; 2pm UAE time).

The additional casualties were victims of collapsed structures and landslides in Sarangani Province and General Santos City, the OCD said.

Of the 19 fatalities, three were reported in Davao del Sur, a neighboring province, the agency added.

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Authorities said search, rescue and retrieval operations are ongoing, while expressing hope that the death toll will not rise further. Local authorities reported 12 persons remain missing.

Beyond threshold

The Philippine building code requires structures to be able to withstand an earthquake of up to magnitude 7.0.

Monday morning's quake exceeded that threshold and was classified by the country's seismology agency as "destructive."

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended classes and government operations in the affected areas while disaster response efforts continue and "until further notice."

Presidential spokesperson Claire Castro said the president will not visit the hardest-hit areas immediately, adding that Marcos does not wish to distract first responders with his presence.

The government has also authorized the release and use of all emergency funds to provide relief to victims "as needed."