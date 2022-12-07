Philippines: 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Manila; presidential palace evacuated

Former player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath
A number of offices, including government entities, in the Philippines' capital Manila were evacuated on Wednesday as a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the city, according to local reports.
The earthquake struck around 1.05pm, Manila time, said the country's monitoring agency Phivolcs. The epicenter was detected at Tinaga Island in the province of Camarines Norte.
In the capital, residents reported feeling the tremors for some time, but no damage has been recorded so far, local media said.
Photos shared by a reporter of the daily Philippine Star show employees of the presidential palace Malacañang being evacuated. Similar safety procedures were reportedly conducted at the Senate.
