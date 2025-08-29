4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Surigao del Norte in Philippines

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Surigao del Norte on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported. It was earlier reported as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

The tectonic earthquake occurred at 8:44 am, PHIVOLCS said in its latest bulletin, with a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 8 kilometers north northwest of Burgos in Surigao del Norte, with a depth of 21 kilometers, The Inquirer reported.

Surigao del Norte is a province in the Philippines located in the Caraga region of Mindanao.

