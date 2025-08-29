  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Aug 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB weather-sun.svg43°C

4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Surigao del Norte in Philippines

The Phivolcs reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:44 am

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 8:02 AM

Updated: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 9:01 AM

Top Stories

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Surigao del Norte on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported. It was earlier reported as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

The tectonic earthquake occurred at 8:44 am, PHIVOLCS said in its latest bulletin, with a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 8 kilometers north northwest of Burgos in Surigao del Norte, with a depth of 21 kilometers, The Inquirer reported.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

HONOR opens new experience store at Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall on August 29

thumb-image

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

thumb-image

Video: Polish F-16 jet crashes ahead of air show, pilot dead

thumb-image

UAE President hails 'remarkable contributions' on Emirati Women's Day

thumb-image

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan sends personal messages to 40 high school toppers

 

Surigao del Norte is a province in the Philippines located in the Caraga region of Mindanao.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.