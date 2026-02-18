Philippine VP Sara Duterte to run for president in 2028 elections

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her candidacy for the presidency in the next national elections in 2028.

"I offer my life, strength, and future in the service of our nation," Duterte said on Wednesday morning in a press briefing in Manila.

“Let us bring back courage, compassion for God, people and every Filipino family,” she added.

In a brief statement that lasted no more than two minutes, the vice president began by apologising for helping President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to office.

She also apologised for corrupt politicians in government, high prices of commodities and services, low wages, food insecurity, lacking health care system and other problems under the Marcos government.

“I fear for the children and succeeding generations, the homeless, and for poor Filipinos who have no choice but drown in our country,” she added.

Duterte’s announcement marks another chapter in the rivalry between the two top political dynasties in the Philippines. She was running mate to Marcos Jr. in a successful tandem called 'UniTeam' (Unity Team).

The political alliance lasted for a year before Duterte started publicly criticising Marcos over policy issues.

She eventually resigned her education secretary post, signalling a deep rift in what was once regarded a formidable alliance between two political families that could last until 2034.

Marcos allies then started depriving Duterte’s offices of confidential and intelligence funds that are alleged to have been spuriously spent by the vice president.

Duterte’s failure to explain her questionable expenditures let to the filing of four impeachment complaints against her.

Duterte also threatened to have Marcos, the first lady Lisa Araneta-Marcos, and cousin and former House of Representatives (HOR) Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez assassinated should something bad happened to her.

The Marcos-dominated HOR impeached Duterte early in 20025 but the Senate refused to conduct a trial against her.

Duterte is facing three new impeachment complaints in Congress.