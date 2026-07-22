Philippine VP Duterte's impeachment trial takes week-long breather

The trial against impeached Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte takes a week-long breather, nine days after it started and presentations of the first article of impeachment had been concluded.

The Senate, acting as the impeachment court, adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and said it would resume on July 29 with some changes to be implemented as to time and days of the proceedings.

Presiding Senator-Judge Francis Escudero said the break is to make way for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, which all legislators are enjoined to attend.

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No trial has also been declared the following Tuesday to make way for the turno en contra (Spanish parliamentary phrase that means "the turn to speak against") by opposition senators in response to Marcos’ speech.

More changes

In succeeding trial dates, Escudero also announced that the proceedings would be held from ten to three o’clock to allow for the Senate to conduct regular business.

Earlier, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian reminded colleagues not to forget that there are pending bills to be discussed and approved, including the national budget for 2027.

“The Senate cannot afford to stop working,” Gatchalian said, citing tight legislative schedules as well as huge public funds spent by the chamber at each trial day.

Escudero, however, commended both the impeachment prosecution and defence for spending only nine days in dispensing the first of four impeachment articles: Duterte’s alleged assassination threats against Marcos and family, a betrayal of public trust.

A total of 92 dates had been calendared for the entire impeachment trial.

He credited the prosecution’s withdrawal of several witnesses, presenting only two National Bureau of Investigation officials who testified on the authenticity of several videos showing the vice president disclosing to have contracted an assassin to kill Marcos and two other family members.

The prosecutors from the Philippine House of Representatives on Wednesday asserted that the charge has already been proven and that there is no need to prolong the discussions on the matter.

More charges

Last Monday, the impeachment court spent an entire trial date discussing whether to subpoena Duterte’s bank and tax records the prosecution said would prove her illegal wealth and dishonest declaration of assets and net worth.

Despite spirited opposition by senators perceived to be defending Duterte, Escudero ruled that the records may be presented to the court, subject to some procedures that may include an authorisation from Marcos on the matter of tax records.

The impeachment court also ordered the appearance of two former government bank managers where questionable deposits and withdrawals had been made in connection with the second article against Duterte — alleged unexplained wealth.

If found guilty on any of the four impeachment articles, the vice president, who earlier this year announced her candidacy in the 2028 presidential elections, would be removed and barred from seeking any public office in the future.

More travels

Meanwhile, the vice president will again be absent from Marcos’ SONA, embarking on a multi-country tour that would include Qatar, Germany, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands. Her office said that her approved travel authority runs from July 16 to July 31.

Her itinerary is a mix of official and personal engagements, including participating in forums, meeting with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and visiting her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained in The Hague.

It would be Duterte’s third travel abroad this year, following extended sojourns in several countries from March to May.

While visiting her lawyers at the Senate at the start of her impeachment trial earlier this month, it is not known whether Duterte would agree to appear at the impeachment court to personally defend herself.