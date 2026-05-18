Philippine VP Sara Duterte impeachment trial opens in Senate over graft, bribery, threats

SP Alan Peter Cayetano led the convening of the court with 22 other senators present. If found guilty, VP Duterte will be removed from office; if absolved, it will boost her chances in 2028

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 12:02 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Philippine Senate has convened itself as an impeachment court on Monday to try Vice President Sara Duterte, putting in motion the country’s primary accountability mechanism against top government officials.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano led the convening of the court with 22 other senators present. Neophyte senator-judge Camille Villar administered the oath to Cayetano as trial presiding officer. Cayetano administered the oath to his colleagues thereafter.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

Israeli strikes kill 7 in Lebanon; UAE condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia

Israeli strikes kill 7 in Lebanon; UAE condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

 

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, again in hiding since escaping the Senate premises in the wee hours of Thursday, is absent.

The Senate last year reached the same stage of senators putting on their trial court robes and taking their oaths as senator-judges before Duterte allies in the chamber successfully delayed and ultimately blocked the proceedings.

This is the second and successive year that Duterte is impeached.

Duterte is charged with misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery and corruption, and grave threats and destabilization against the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government.

If found guilty on any of the charges by at least 16 senator-judges, Duterte will be removed from office and perpetually barred from taking any government position. It will dash her announced candidacy for the next presidential elections.

If absolved, her victory will boost her chances in 2028.

Earlier, the Senate has appointed former Department of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Atty. Jose Luis Montales as new Senate secretary and now serves as impeachment court clerk of court.

Outside the Senate, hundreds of activists led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan are holding a rally calling for Duterte’s conviction.


MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

2

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

3

Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE experts warn against posting sarcastic, assumptuous comments

4

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

5

Dhul Hijjah crescent moon spotted in UAE; Eid Al Adha dates revealed