Philippine VP Sara Duterte impeachment trial opens in Senate over graft, bribery, threats

The Philippine Senate has convened itself as an impeachment court on Monday to try Vice President Sara Duterte, putting in motion the country’s primary accountability mechanism against top government officials.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano led the convening of the court with 22 other senators present. Neophyte senator-judge Camille Villar administered the oath to Cayetano as trial presiding officer. Cayetano administered the oath to his colleagues thereafter.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, again in hiding since escaping the Senate premises in the wee hours of Thursday, is absent.

The Senate last year reached the same stage of senators putting on their trial court robes and taking their oaths as senator-judges before Duterte allies in the chamber successfully delayed and ultimately blocked the proceedings.

This is the second and successive year that Duterte is impeached.

Duterte is charged with misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery and corruption, and grave threats and destabilization against the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government.

If found guilty on any of the charges by at least 16 senator-judges, Duterte will be removed from office and perpetually barred from taking any government position. It will dash her announced candidacy for the next presidential elections.

If absolved, her victory will boost her chances in 2028.

Earlier, the Senate has appointed former Department of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Atty. Jose Luis Montales as new Senate secretary and now serves as impeachment court clerk of court.

Outside the Senate, hundreds of activists led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan are holding a rally calling for Duterte’s conviction.