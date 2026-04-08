Philippine VP Sara Duterte called out to set things straight and face impeachment raps

A group of progressive lawmakers – Makabayan (Patriotic) bloc – who are neither aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nor Vice President Sara Duterte – has called out the vice president for "her delaying tactics" in the impeachment proceedings against her.

“The impeachment proceedings have followed established rules and due process at every step," Makabayan said in reaction to Duterte’s latest move to file a petition and secure a restraining order from the Supreme Court (SC).

"Instead of facing the allegations squarely and answering the issues raised, the vice president is once again running to SC, grasping at straws in an attempt to scuttle proceedings that are clearly moving forward within the bounds of the Constitution and the House of Representatives (HoR),” Makabayan added.

Duterte filed a petition on Tuesday, claiming the ongoing proceedings to remove and permanently ban her from public office are “unconstitutional” and should be declared void by the SC from the beginning. A similar petition by her supporters, including lawyers Israelito Torreon, Vic Rodriguez, was submitted in her behalf last month.

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Duterte claimed the HoR process is “marred by grave abuse of discretion,” pointing out that the HoR failed to act as a collective body when it referred the complaints to the justice panel (CoJ), instead of the Committee on Rules.

The vice president also claimed that the two approved impeachment complaints against her violated the one-year ban rule under the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

She added that the “mini-trial” ongoing being the CoJ encroaches on the powers of the Senate as the sole conductor of an impeachment trial.

Moreover, Duterte mentioned that the impeachment proceedings against her since last year are attempts by the camp of Marcos to eliminate her from the presidential elections in 2028.

Duterte is ‘getting desperate’

But the Makabayan bloc underscored: “The public has the right to know the truth, and public officials—especially at the highest levels—have the duty to answer for their actions."

Duterte is being accused of misusing public funds and threatening to kill Marcos and family, among other acts “betraying public trust.” If convicted, she will be removed as vice-president and barred from running in future elections.

“It is time for Duterte to face the truth,” underscored CoJ member Rep. Terry Ridon, assuring: “We are now in the middle of a constitutional process of accountability. We will continue the proceedings until the very end."