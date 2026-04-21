Philippine tourism sees big boost when Middle East conflict is over

If key actors in the hostilities in the region would finally reach a peace agreement, things are expected to have a steady return to normal soon. It would mean that more restaurants would open earlier and close later; malls and other public places would have more visitors. The economy would recover and GCC residents are expected to earn and spend more under a time of peace.

But nerves frazzled by the conflict may need more than just a visit at the spa or a purchase of a new watch at the store to fully recover. They deserve an overseas trip to beautiful destinations to see that the world is not just about disagreements and wars.

And perhaps, it is time to start planning a trip to the “Pearl of the Orient Seas,” the Philippines.

Here is an initial list of destinations tourists may consider when things are back to normal and plane fare tickets to the Philippines have gone back down:

Boracay

The most popular tourism destination in the Philippines is the island paradise of Boracay. It is famed for its powdery white sand beaches, azure waters, and vibrant, upscale, and adventurous atmosphere. It is consistently recognized as a top global destination for relaxation, leisure, and luxury travel.

Boracy is ranked as a top destination in Asia with lots of hotels and resorts, vibrant nightlife, bustling commercial centers and a hub for water sports like diving, snorkeling, and sailing.

Palawan

Specifically, El Nido and Coron, both are celebrated as tropical paradises. They are known for dramatic limestone karst cliffs, lagoons, and top-tier scuba diving. They were officially recognised as part of the "World's Best" in 2025 for their stunning biodiversity and eco-tourism opportunities.

Visitors may stay in floating huts that guarantee quiet and perfect commune with nature. If one is looking for spots to appreciate what nature is truly like, Palawan presents a strong argument for a holiday.

Siargao

Siargao is acknowledged as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines," famed for the legendary Cloud 9 wave. This mini-archipelago off the northeast side of Mindanao offers white-sand beaches, mangrove forests, tidal pools, and a laid-back, bohemian, sustainable lifestyle.

Island-hopping tours to neighboring islands are also recommended. This is a top choice for extended stays, especially among eco-tourists and backpackers.

Banaue

For something more unique, especially to Arab visitors, the Banaue in the island of Luzon is a must-visit. Its 2,000-year old rice terraces are described as a "majestic sight" and a "wonder of human ingenuity.”

Carved into the Ifugao mountains largely by hand, these agricultural terraces represent a harmonious, sustainable blend of nature and culture. They have been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a living, functional testament to indigenous farming traditions.

The amphitheater-shaped terraces of Batad Village, especially when rice is still young and green, is worth waking up to. If one is looking for a cooler destination with bits of trekking, the Banaue Rice Terraces is for you.

There are thousands of other wonderful tourism destinations in the Philippines worthy of inclusion in this list. We have to limit this list to just four, or the visitor would be in danger of never leaving.