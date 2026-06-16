Philippine senator Cayetano asks Supreme Court to recognise him as Senate president

Embattled Philippine Senate president Alan Peter Cayetano has sought a temporary restraining order against the new majority bloc in the chamber on Tuesday, a day before both houses of the country’s Congress are due to convene in a special session called for by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

With nine other senators, Cayetano asked the Philippine Supreme Court to declare the proceedings last June 3 proceedings where an “acting Senate President” was elected “null and void.”

In their petition, the Cayetano bloc wishes the High Court to order the recognition of his leadership of the Senate and the positions his allies held before the June 3 proceedings.

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Curiously, two senators who are supposedly members of his bloc – Senators Joel Villanueva and Mark Villar – are not co-signatories in the petition, fueling speculations that the two may jump over to the bloc led by Senator Sherwin Gathalian.

Should it happen, Villanueva and Mark Villar would follow Senator Francis Escudero’s example by appearing at the special session, firmly giving the majority and control of the Senate to Gatchalian and company with 14 members.

Villanueva earlier publicly said he will attend the special session should President Marcos decide to call on Congress to convene. Marcos did on Monday, asking Congress to convene on Wednesday, June 17.

What went before

Cayetano wrested the leadership from former Senate President Vicente Sotto III in a dramatic coup d’etat last May 11, marked by the sudden attendance of the fugitive Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

Since becoming chief of the Senate, Cayetano had only presided over two sessions, one of which was marked by a walkout of the then 11 minority senators. He has since refused to convene another session to preserve his presidency.

Cayetano’s problems were compounded when his ally, Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada was arrested for plunder for the third time. For having allegedly committed a non-bailable offense, he could no longer physically participate in the sessions.

Citing potential violations of the Philippine Constitution, the former 11 minority senators (with the surprise appearance of Escudero) declared a quorum last June 3 and elected an “acting president” in Gatchalian.

It was the proceedings that Cayetano wishes the Court to declare as illegal.

What to expect next

With Senator Villanueva already likely to attend tomorrow’s special session, it would be a foregone conclusion that Cayetano would lose his Senate presidency.

For having presided over two session days, he will earn the ignominious distinction of being the shortest-serving Senate President in Philippine history.

The Gatchalian bloc, on the other hand, would be expected to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, once ally, now President Marcos’ most bitter rival.