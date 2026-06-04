Philippine Senate's Cayetano bloc holds hearing on Marcos flood control kickback claims

Several Philippine senators ignored the restructuring of the Senate and proceeded with the hearing Thursday on the alleged corruption in flood control projects involving high government officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano allowed the opening of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon).

While Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Jonvic Remulla tried to prevent resource persons from entering the Senate building, Senators Pia Cayetano and Robinhood Padilla fetched them from outside and led them inside the premises.

The hearing was presided by Senator Rodante Marcoleta and joined by Senators Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos and Robinhood Padilla. Among those let inside for the Blue Ribbon hearing were former Representative Mike Defensor, lawyers Atty. Levito Baligod and Atty. Ruy Rondain and several former Philippine Marine soldiers.

Bogus hearing

The Senate bloc led by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called Cayetano's move as a “bogus hearing”, saying "senators should return to regular work instead of engaging in unauthorised proceedings."

The new Senate majority bloc added it was “naked grab for power dressed up as ‘inquiry’ and ‘oversight,’” saying it was meant to preserve positions already lost in what it called a valid and constitutional reorganisation of the chamber.

"The people do not deserve what you are doing. What those who pay our salaries deserve is work, not drama," the Gatchalian bloc told Cayetano group.

On Wednesday, with 12 members present, senators declared all other elected chamber positions vacant and elected Senator Win Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting president. They subsequently elected Senator Erwin Tulfo as new Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson and declared the chamber adjourned sine die.

Malacanang Palace and the House of Representatives acknowledged the leadership Senate shakeup on Wednesday, making the ongoing hearing controversial and placing the Philippines deeper into a political crisis.

Billions worth of kickbacks

Meanwhile, at the Cayetano hearing, ex-marines reiterated their earlier claim they were hired by former Representative Elizaldy Co to deliver billions worth of kickbacks placed inside pieces of luggage to recipients including President Marcos and former House of Representatives speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

They restated that they delivered huge amounts of cash in Romualdez’s Makati City mansion and Marcos’ hometown of Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

(With inputs from Philippine News Agency)