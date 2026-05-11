Philippine Senate President ousted as VP Sara Duterte impeachment vote looms

With a vote of 13 in favor of leadership change, 10 votes against and one abstention, Sotto was forced to declare all positions in the Philippine Senate vacant on Monday

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 11:39 AM
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The Philippine Senate has declared all leadership positions vacant, ousting Senator Vicente Sotto III from the presidency.

On the day that the House of Representatives meets to vote on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, her allies have successfully moved to remove Sotto and allies from the leadership who are seen as pro-impeachment.

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With a vote of 13 in favor of leadership change, 10 votes against and one abstention, Sotto was forced to declare all positions in the Chamber vacant.

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has nominated her ally Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President.

The session is currently suspended while they have to discuss who will be the day’s temporary presiding officer.


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