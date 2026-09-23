Philippine Senate lowers number of votes needed to convict VP Sara Duterte

The impeachment court ruled that only senator-judges able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 10:14 AM UPDATED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 10:29 AM
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The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, on Wednesday lowered the number of votes needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte, reducing the threshold prosecutors must clear to secure a guilty verdict.

The court ruled that only senator-judges able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction. Four of the 24 senator-judges have been unable to participate in the proceedings and cannot vote.

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