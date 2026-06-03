Philippine Senate coup: Gatchalian elected as 'acting president' amid Cayetano standoff

The Philippine Senate held a coup d’etat of sorts on Wednesday, electing a new set of officers but failing to oust its current president, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Taking advantage of the presence of Senator Francis Escudero, a member of the previous majority led by Cayetano, the eleven members of the previous minority declared a quorum and elected Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the new Senate President Pro Tempore.

Gatchalian replaced Senator Loren Legarda in the said position and, in the absence of Cayetano, is deemed by the Senate rules as “acting President.”

The development was greeted by cheers by the public present in the Senate gallery and by progressive organizations holding a rally outside the gates, led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (New Patriotic Alliance).

Escudero, a member of he Cayetano clique since his ouster as Senate president in September 2025 for refusing to convene the chamber as an impeachment court against Vice President Sara Duterte. He had been rumored to be among those likely to shift allegiances since Cayetano had been refusing to convene the Senate following Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s arrest on Monday.

Escudero’s presence in today’s session had shifted the 11-11 deadlock in favor of the 12-member new majority of pro-impeachment trial senators to 11 of the new minority led by Cayetano.

The new majority, however, needs 13 votes to outrightly oust Cayetano as Senate President and formalize Gatchalian’s ascencion to the third highest official of the Philippines.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri was elected as the new Majority Floor Leader in today’s unusual Senate session.

The new majority had elected new chairpersons for many of the most important Senate committees, including the Blue Ribbon Committee tasked to investigate the flood control corruption scandal rocking the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government. Senator Erwin Tulfo is the committee’s new chairperson, replacing Cayetano’s sister, Senator Pia Cayetano.

The session also formed a special committee to inform its House of Representatives counterpart and President Marcos that the Senate had adjourned sine die (Latin for “without day”), ending the first regular session of the 20th Congress of the Republic of the Philippines.

Congress shall resume its business and the second regular session on July 27 when Marcos shall deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address. Beforehand, however, the Senate is expected to conduct a session when it would decide if Cayetano remains as Senate President or finally ousted.

Today’s unusual session is a highlight of the ongoing power struggle that goes beyond Congress but in essence is a contest between the Marcos and Duterte camps in the Philippines’ chaotic politics.