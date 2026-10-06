Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm

An anti-money laundering official said a food manufacturing company listing Duterte's husband as an incorporator received Php319 million (Dh18.9 million) in remittances from China and Hong Kong

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 2:12 PM
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The Philippines' National Security Council said it is looking into information presented during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte alleging that a company linked to her husband had received remittances from China and Hong Kong, it said on Tuesday.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban said in a statement that the remittances were flagged by banks as suspicious and reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

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He said the council would review the information presented during the trial to assess any potential national security implications, adding that the allegations are being taken "seriously".

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An AMLC official testified during Monday's trial that a food manufacturing company listing Duterte's husband as an incorporator received Php319 million ($5.08 million/ Dh18.9 million) in remittances from entities in China and Hong Kong.

The remittances were presented by prosecutors as part of an article of impeachment accusing Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth.

Prosecutors have sought to scrutinise the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth of Duterte and her husband and to examine whether the couple's declared assets were consistent with their income and financial dealings.

The nature of the remittances was not immediately clear.

Duterte, when asked about the AMLC testimony, declined to comment and said she would let her lawyers respond to the allegations.

Duterte is also facing allegations that she misused public funds and threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady, and a former House speaker. Duterte has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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