Philippine President Marcos urges stronger school safety after deadly student incidents

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has called for stronger measures to protect young people from violence and neglect following a series of tragic incidents involving students across the country.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Marcos referenced recent cases, including a school shooting in Tacloban City that left three students dead and several others injured, as well as two separate stabbing incidents in Cavite.

"Schools should be a place of learning, dreams and growth, not a place where parents fear for the safety of their children," Marcos said in Tagalog. "Our youth should be protected. Protected against violence. Protected against neglect. Protected against danger. And protected against the silent and ongoing struggles and burdens that many of them carry."

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In response, Marcos directed the education, police, health and local government agencies to strengthen safety measures in schools nationwide.

The President further called for a renewed emphasis on the value of human life, respect, good behaviour and responsible thinking, saying these principles must be reinforced both at home and in society.

"To every student watching today, your life matters, your struggles matter, and asking for help is never a sign of weakness. To parents, don't underestimate the value of a simple conversation with your child.

"Sometimes, the most important protection we can give our children is our time, attention, and understanding. Because the true strength of our nation lies in the safety, well-being, and dreams of the next generation," he said.

Check out the video below:

BBM VLOG 282: Proteksiyunan ang Kabataan



Walang magulang ang dapat matakot ihatid ang kanilang anak sa paaralan at mangambang baka hindi na ito makauwi.



Ang bawat batang Pilipino ay may karapatang lumaki nang ligtas, mangarap nang malaya at maramdaman na may mga taong handangâ¦ pic.twitter.com/43GVkfEle4 — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) June 27, 2026

Recent tragedies

The appeal comes after several recent tragedies involving students. Last week, two minors aged 14 and 15 opened fire inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, killing three people and injuring several others.

In Cavite, two separate stabbing incidents involving students were also reported. In one case, seven Grade 5 pupils were injured after an alleged attack by a Grade 8 student armed with a kitchen knife. In another, an 18-year-old student allegedly stabbed a schoolmate at Cavite National High School following a long-standing dispute.

Earlier this month, two student-athletes from Ateneo de Manila University also died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Aurora province.

Last June 8, Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili both died in a drowning incident following a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Authorities have since conducted their investigations on the incidents, respectively.