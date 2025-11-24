Philippine President Marcos breaks silence after drug allegations by sister Senator Imee

The growing rift between President Ferdinand 'Bong Bong' Marcos Jr. and his estranged sister, Senator Imee Marcos, might not be mended anytime soon.

The family feud intensified after Senator Imee publicly accused the First Family of drug use, prompting President Marcos to express concern over his sister’s "unusual behaviour".

Speaking to the press on Monday (November 24), inquirer.net noted that the president had long been worried about her, noting that she had stopped attending the Marcos family’s weekly lunches at Malacañang since last year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

After his eldest sister publicly accused the First Family of being users of illegal drugs, President Marcos believes that the Imee he saw — at least on television — was not his sister.

“And the reason that is… is because the lady that you see talking on TV is not my sister. And that view is shared by our cousins, our friends,” he said.

“That’s not her. So, that’s why we worry. So, we are very worried about her. I hope she feels better soon,” the president pointed out.

Keeping things private

Bongbong Marcos' comment was widely interpreted as a pointed reference to past speculations about the senator’s parental origins. Earlier, his eldest son, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, criticised his aunt’s actions, saying they “are not the conduct of a true sibling.”

He appeared visibly uncomfortable when asked about her allegations during a rally of Iglesia ni Cristo members on November 17, which accused him, his wife, and their children of using illegal drugs.

“It’s anathema to me to talk about family matters generally in public. We do not like to show our dirty linen in public,” he said.

When asked if he planned to speak with his sister directly, Marcos shook his head as he said "no," adding that that they no longer "travel in the same circles, politically or otherwise".

Senator Imee Marcos responds

Immediately after the president’s briefing, the senator had a quick retort to her brother’s statement.

Senator Imee quickly responded on social media, posting on her Facebook page: “Bongbong, this is me. You are seeing all sorts of things now, Ading (younger brother). Prove me wrong. I want to be wrong.”

The senator dared the First Family to subject themselves to a hair follicle drug test, in exchange for her taking a DNA test to prove her blood relations to their parents — former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

As the feud unfolded, Senator Imee challenged the First Family to take a hair follicle drug test, offering to undergo a DNA test in return to prove her parentage.

Malacañang rejected her claims, stating that President Marcos has never been involved with illegal drugs. Records show he tested negative for cocaine and methamphetamine in 2021, following claims by former President Duterte. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) also confirmed in January 2024 that Marcos was not on any watchlist for drug involvement.