Philippine Ombudsman set to file plunder raps vs lawmakers, contractors in flood control scandal

The Philippine Ombudsman confirmed that his investigations into questionable flood control projects are nearing completion involving high government officials of the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said he is preparing to file cases, including possible plunder complaints, against members of the Philippine Senate and the House of Representatives (HoR), and big-time private contractors involved in the anomalous public works contracts.

Remulla said that up to 45 active investigations covering a wide range of issues —from localised irregularities to nationwide conspiracy —are about to be concluded, starting with a 61-page report that would also name private contractors who paid kickbacks to government engineers and legislators to win contracts.

He said: “This one is more serious. This is the conspiracy-to-commit-plunder case which will involve everybody. Initially, this involves both the Senate and the House — everybody is involved.”

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The Ombudsman added the draft complaint is still being expanded as investigators continue gathering evidence and as the Senate Blue Ribbon (anti-corruption) Committee had submitted to him only a partial report.

Who are the ‘big-fishes’ in the report?

Remulla previously divulged that he is investigating Senators Francis Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Jinggoy Estrada, along with former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.; as well as for former Speaker Martin Romualdez, and former HoR appropriations committee chair Elizaldy Co.

Revilla had been arrested last January on malversation charges in connection with an alleged “ghost” flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan, while the fugitive Co admitted to inserting funds in the national budget upon alleged instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Co further alleged he delivered at least one billion pesos in cash to (Dh62 million) to Marcos’ subordinates placed in pieces of luggage as kickback.

Marcos denied the allegations.

Ironically, it was Marcos who caused the controversy to blow up in his 2025 State of the Nation Address whose ripples have become the biggest corruption scandal under his government.

Villanueva and Estrada, meanwhile, earlier said they were not bothered by the blue ribbon recommendations; while Romualdez has denied any involvement in the scheme.

Romualdez, a presidential cousin, was former speaker of the HoR, while Escudero was Senate president when the flood control controversy blew up last year.

Among subjects of the investigations are Department of Public Works and Highways officials whose top officials and engineers are likewise implicated in the corruption schemes worth hundreds of billions of pesos.

Remulla underscored instead of filing half-baked charges, he is ensuring airtight cases based on strong documentation to prevent delays once trials begin at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court.