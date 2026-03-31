Philippine president Marcos seeks talks with Iran to secure ships’ passage in Strait of Hormuz

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the country’s top diplomat to seek talks with Iran for the possibility of letting ships bound for the South East Asian country through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, presidential communications officer Claire Castro revealed that Marcos Jr. has asked foreign affairs secretary Theresa Lazaro to open talks with Iran's ambassador to the Philippines about securing passage for Philippine-bound vessels.

Castro added that Lazaro could meet with Iranian Ambassador to Manila Yousef Esmaeil Zadeh as early as tomorrow, or next week after the country’s observance of the Christian Holy Week.

The development came after Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announced on March 26 that vessels from five countries — China, Russia, India, Iraq and Pakistan — would be permitted to transit the strait.

“According to DFA Secretary Tess Lazaro, we have good relations with Iran,” Castro claimed.

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Over the weekend, Senator Win Gatchalian advised Marcos to open “high-level” talks with Iran to ensure oil supply from the Middle East will finally sail through.

Approximately 2,000 to 2,500 commercial vessels remain stationary near the Strait of Hormuz as Iran uses its closure of the passageway as leverage against combined US-Israel attacks.

There are also between 6,000 to over 7,300 Filipino seafarers who are stranded in the region.