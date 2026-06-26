Philippine groups all set for massive anti-corruption rally on Sunday

Filipino religious and civil society groups will hold a major rally on Sunday, June 28, calling for action against government corruption and the prosecution of those linked to flood control, budget insertion, and kickback scandals.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said the rally, dubbed the White Ribbon Movement March, would be held in the country’s historic People Power Monument to remind Filipinos they deserve a better government and future.

“We believe that a better future can only be achieved through better politics, politics that serves the people’s interests, protects human dignity and is guided by justice rather than greed,” said CBCP InterReligious Leaders’ Council for National Transformation lead convenor and Kidapawan Bishop, Colin Bagaforo.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The announcement came as members of the Philippine House of Representatives and defense counsels of Vice President Sara Duterte are engaged in pre-trial conferences ahead of her impeachment trial on July 6.

The rally will also be held ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's State of the Nation Address (Sona). Marcos himself is alleged to have masterminded billion-peso budget insertions that eventually became kickbacks for him and other government officials.

People’s clamour

CBCP’s announcement was immediately welcomed by other anti-corruption groups, including Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) and Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot (People’s Anti-Coruption Movement).

“The June 28 march reflects the people’s clamour to end corruption impunity…We reiterate our demand that top officials in the Executive and both Houses of Congress be made accountable for enabling, plotting, and benefiting from the widespread corruption in the bureaucracy,” Bayan said.

The group said it also welcomes the impeachment of Duterte but underscored continuing anti-corruption calls should not stop with Duterte’s impeachment and should target the masterminds and principal beneficiaries of the pork barrel controversy, including Marcos.

Very corrupt government

Transparency International ranks the Philippines 120th out of 182 countries in its latest corruption perceptions index. The country scored 32 out of 100 (where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean), well below the global average of 42. In Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranks ahead of only Cambodia and Myanmar.

A conservative estimate of 20 per cent of the Philippine national budget, which equates to roughly P1.6 trillion (Dh96 billion) annually, is lost to corruption. Over the past decade, this systemic plunder is estimated to have siphoned a cumulative P12 trillion (Dh725 billion) from the Philippine economy.

Economists estimate that without corruption, the country's economic growth could sustainably hit 8-10 per cent annually instead of lagging in the 4-5 per cent range.

Corruption breakdown

Independent economic think-tank Ibon Foundation earlier said the pork barrel system among the country’s senators and representatives is a festering case of ingrained plunder. For example, in the current 2026 national budget worth P6.793 trillion (Dh 407 billion), as much as P230 billion (Dh14 billion) in "soft pork" is given to legislators for politician-mediated programs such as social assistance, cash aid, emergency employment, and medical assistance that critics argue weaponise political patronage.

Another P180 billion (Dh 11 billion) in "hard pork" is included in government’s budget for infrastructure projects, specifically line-item insertions for local roads, bridges, and flood control works pushed through political discretion.

The Marcos government also enjoys P243 billion (Dh14.5 billion) in "shadow pork," a standby unprogrammed appropriations that watchdogs flag for minimal transparency, as they sit outside the regular budget framework but can be released under executive and legislative influence if surplus revenue is met.

Finally, to ensure political loyalty to the president, the government budget also distributes P73.2 Billion (Dh 4.40) in "local government pork,” which are congressional insertions flagged by critics as discretionary assistance funds for local politicians.

Unable to raise enough funds for extra lard for the country’s corrupt politicians, the Philippine government is incurring P2.68 trillion debt to plug the country's projected P1.61 trillion (Dh 96.5 billion) fiscal deficit for the current year. The Philippines’ ballooning debt burden currently stands at P18.49 trillion (Dh1.11 trillion).