Philippine govt announces P600,000 bounty for man who stabbed university student 14 times to death

A 24-year-old student of a top university in the Philippines was found dead — with 14 stab wounds — in her dormitory room on March 28.

The police in Cavite province identified the victim as Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a computer science student who was supposed to graduate this year from De La Salle University–Dasmariñas.

A hunt has been launched for the suspect whose movements were caught on CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood — and top government officials have announced a P600,000 (Dh40,500) cash reward for whoever can provide information that can lead to the man's arrest. Half of which was pledged by Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr., while the other P300,000 will come from Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

The authorities say the victim was found with a pillow on her face and blood all over her body, according to local media reports.

Daguinsin died of multiple stab wounds — one fatal cut in the neck, nine in her body, and four in her left wrist and arm. However, there was no indication of rape, the reports added. Robbery has emerged as a motive, based on initial investigations.

Police said her room in the dormitory was "double-locked" but the suspect was able to enter through the window. CCTV footage has revealed.

The man — who was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, black cap, and white slippers — was spotted on the rooftop of a nearby dorm at 1am, and then he was seen moving to the second floor of the victim's place.

The suspect took some of the victim's belongings and was seen leaving the building "as if nothing happened", police told the media.

"We won't stop until the suspect is arrested and brought to justice for this heinous crime," the authorities said.

