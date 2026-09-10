Philippine ferry fire: Shipping company silent as 80 passengers remain missing

Families of missing passengers of the ill-fated ferry boat that burned off the tourist destination of Coron in the Philippines spent all of Thursday waiting for information about their loved ones, but nothing came from the shipping company.

At least 80 of the 134 passengers and crew of M/V June Aster remain unaccounted for as darkness fell on the rescuers, causing family members waiting for updates to pray even harder for some good news.

Rommel Gula told reporters they are very worried about what befell his sibling, who is among the missing. “It is getting too heavy for us to bear. I could not comprehend what happened. We haven’t had any sleep since we learned of the tragedy last night (Wednesday),” Rommel said.

“I asked the shipping company to please tell us something,” he added.

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Liza Wang, the employer of two missing passengers, went to the Manila office of Atienza Interisland Ferries, the operator of the stricken boat, but no authorised company representative had any update to share. Company personnel also refused to talk to government labour authorities who sought a meeting.

Sudden explosion

Survivors told local reporters a sudden explosion rocked the ferry, plunging the boat into darkness and trapping most passengers below deck. The fire broke out at about 6pm (September 9) while many of the passengers were having dinner.

Fire engulfed the ship with terrible speed, trapping passengers in closed cabins. Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel and local fishers who rushed to the boat only saw a fire that had already consumed the majority of the vessel. They could only rescue passengers who were able to abandon ship.

On Thursday morning, the PCG shared photos of the ferry that had been totally gutted by the raging fire.

There were 117 passengers and 17 crew members. Among the 42 confirmed survivors was the ship’s captain.

The PCG and Coron rescuers are scouring nearby islands, hoping some of the missing were able to swim ashore.

Authorities have also intensified their appeal to passing boats to be on the lookout for possible survivors on the water.

Tragic survivor

Sixty-year-old Benjamin Indic was among the few survivors who made it to safety, albeit injured. As a fisherman, he was also able to swim away from the burning boat, but he left behind his wife’s body, which he was bringing home to their hometown of Coron for burial.

Benjamin believes his wife’s cadaver was burnt in the boat’s cargo hold. His wife died in Manila last Monday.

His daughter Joana, however, is among those missing. She is 29 years old and is two months pregnant with her first child. Joanna’s husband, Domingo Suner Jr., survived the conflagration, but is gravely injured and in a hospital fighting for his life.

“There’s nothing I can do. I accept it even if it hurts me. When my wife died in Manila, I let go of the pain and did not carry it back with me to Palawan. But now with this fire, it has happened to us all over again. That’s why it hurts so much. I still cannot find my daughter,” Benjamin told reporters.

As of 6pm on Thursday (Philippine time), hope for the kin of the missing still burns.