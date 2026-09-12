Philippine ferry fire death toll jumps to 76, says coast guard
41 more bodies were discovered aboard the burnt-out vessel on Saturday
- PUBLISHED: Sat 12 Sept 2026, 5:16 PM
- By:
- AFP
The death toll from a Philippine ferry fire jumped to 76 on Saturday night after the coast guard confirmed the discovery of 41 more bodies aboard the burnt-out vessel.
The remains will be transported to a port in the resort town of Coron, Palawan, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a statement.
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