Philippine court orders corporate regulator to restore license of Rappler

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM

A Philippine court has ordered the country's corporate regulator to restore the license of Rappler, a media firm led by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa who reported on former President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs.

The Court of Appeals, in a decision dated July 23 that was seen by Reuters on Friday, had voided orders and decisions of the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down the online news site.