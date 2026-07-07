Philippine city sees Covid-19 cases surge in 3 weeks, mayor says no cause for alarm

A major Philippine city reported a 265 per cent surge in Covid-19 cases the past three weeks, prompting local health authorities to intensify disease surveillance and public health measures.

The Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (ESD) of Quezon City, adjacent to the capital Manila, reported a sharp increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases — from 23 on June 10 to 84 by July 1. Quezon City has recorded 146 cases so far this year.

Data from the city’s epidemiology center show that majority of the cases are in District 4 while the rest are in District 1. Children aged 14 and below make up the largest number of patients. More cases were also recorded among women, with 66 infections or 62 per cent, compared to 41 cases or 38 per cent among men.

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'No cause for alarm'

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation to quickly detect potential clustering of cases.

ESD chief Dr. Rolly Cruz reminded residents that Covid-19 has not been eliminated and continues to be a threat to public health and safety.

Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte also said the local government will continue to remain vigilant and monitor trends in infections.

"We assure the public that the city government is closely monitoring these developments. While there has been an increase in cases, they still represent a very small percentage of our total population. We are not seeing any clustering of cases, and all reported infections have been mild and isolated," Belmonte said.

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) also assured Filipinos that there is no cause for alarm as the cases are currently contained in two districts and clusters of villages. The agency also clarified that infections remain generally low throughout the country and managed mostly as outpatients.

As of June 20, the country logged 719 cumulative cases, compared to 3,579 cases reported during the same period last year, DOH said.

Amid the localised uptick, the DOH reminded the public to maintain hand hygiene and other preventive measures, especially as the rainy season brings a rise in water-borne, influenza-like, leptospirosis and dengue.

The ESD likewise urged parents to seek immediate medical consultation for children showing respiratory symptoms, while advising older adults and those with weakened immune systems to consult early to prevent severe complications.