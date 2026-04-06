Philippine authorities flag fuel tanker for illegal petrol transfer amid declining supply

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Authorities have flagged a 20,000-litre fuel tanker for allegedly transferring gasoline in a residential area in Quezon City without necessary permits, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on Monday.

According to Philippine News Agency (PNA) report, BFP officer-in-charge chief superintendent Wilbero Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said "the tanker was impounded unless (owners) can provide the necessary permits for their activities."

The tanker was discovered along Scout Castor Street in Barangay Sacred Heart, Quezon City on Saturday following a complaint from a concerned resident. Authorities underscored it's not safe to store or distribute diesel or fuel products in a residential area without proper documentation and permit.

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The report also came amid soaring fuel prices and reports of decline in supply in the Philippines.

Quezon City Police District chief Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said they have identified the tanker’s owner but have yet to formally file any charges, as initial contact was made only through representatives, according to PNA.

Silvio said no arrests have been made, noting that the owner’s staff have yet to submit complete documentation.

"One of the owner’s staff told us that they would be using the fuel for their office’s consumption. But a neighbor was alarmed because of the size of the gas tanker. Since it’s a residential area, that needs a permit,” Silvio underscored.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (Protect) Committee, suggested last week the rationing of fuel to extend the country’s supply as the end of the Middle East conflict remains uncertain.

“The exorbitant pump prices being experienced during this energy crisis may necessitate the implementation of extraordinary measures to provide immediate relief to ordinary consumers and fuel-intensive economic sectors before the situation worsens,” Gatchalian underlined.