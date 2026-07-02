Philippine Airlines flight to Hong Kong halted in Manila after loud bang prompts bomb check

Flight PR300 was eventually cleared and proceeded to its destination after a three-hour delay. PAL said passengers who missed their connecting flights were assisted

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 2 Jul 2026, 12:12 PM
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A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Hong Kong on Thursday was delayed after a loud banging sound was heard while the plane was taxiing at Manila International Airport (MNL). 

A PAL Airbus 321neo was at the airport’s taxiway and getting into position for takeoff at around 7.50am when passengers and crew heard the sound, which the cabin crew reported to the pilots.

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MNL control tower ordered the plane stopped after being notified by the flight crew. A standard bomb safety protocol was immediately implemented, passengers were told to disembark and luggage was offloaded along the taxiway.

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Bomb disposal personnel were observed to have conducted safety checks on the passengers, baggage, and the aircraft.

PAL said that flight PR 300 was “temporarily held this morning following a security concern.” 

No one was arrested.

“The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for departure,” the carrier added.

The plane was eventually cleared and the flight proceeded to its destination after a three-hour delay. PAL said it is assisting passengers who may have missed their connecting flights due to the delay.

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