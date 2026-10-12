Philippine Airlines extends Manila-Riyadh flight cancellations until November 29

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has extended its cancellation of flights between Manila and Riyadh until November 29, the country's flag carrier announced on Monday, citing the "evolving security situation at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport."

PAL first canceled flights PR654 and PR655 last week. "(We) continue to closely monitor developments and assess conditions affecting the safe operation of its flights. Further updates will be provided as necessary," PAL noted.

Meanwhile, Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, told Khaleej Times on Monday that flights from Manila to Dubai and Doha are operating as scheduled.

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Budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) also extended flight suspensions between Manila and Riyadh until October 13.

"As this is a developing situation, some flight changes may take place in the next few days. We encourage passengers to regularly check their flight status and to update their contact details via the manage booking portal to receive timely flight notifications. We will continue to assess our Middle East flight operations and provide updates as necessary," CEB added.

Both airlines cancelled their flights from Friday to Sunday as Iran-backed Houthis missiles escalated the campaign they launched this summer against Saudi Arabia, including the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed at least twelve and injured more than 300 people, including four Filipinos.

Have an evacuation plan

Meanwhile, the group Migrante International called on the Philippine government to ensure that all the needs of the victims—as well as those of their families in the Philippines—are fully met.

Migrante International chairperson emeritus Garry Martinez told the Khaleej Times on Monday: “We urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to make public the evacuation blueprint in the event that the situation in the Middle East escalates.

"A ‘wait-and-see’ approach is simply not acceptable in situations like this," underscored Martinez, adding he has received reports that no one is answering the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) hotline numbers.

“Amidst a crisis like this, there is no room for substandard service,” Martinez continued. The DMW and OWWA has yet to issue statements on the escalation of the Saudi-Houthi conflict.