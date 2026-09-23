Philippine Airlines' Dubai-Manila flights return October 2, launches 50% off base fare

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has confirmed the resumption of its Dubai–Manila flights on October 2 with a flash sale, offering travelers 50 per cent off the base fare on flights between Dubai and Manila.

“This special flash sale is our way of celebrating the return of the service and giving our customers an opportunity to fly home at a great value,” said Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, on Wednesday.

"Passengers can enjoy the special discount by using promo code PALDXB50 when booking exclusively through the official PAL website on September 23 (Wednesday) from 12midnight to 11.59pm UAE time," he added.

Vasquez noted the promotional fares are valid for travel starting October 2 onwards.

From October 25, 2026 to March 27, 2027, PAL will operate the Dubai-Manila route using its Boeing 777 aircraft. This means, "passengers will enjoy the added experience flying on our plane, featuring in-flight entertainment for all passengers," Vasquez added.

Flash sale details