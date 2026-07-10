Philippine Airlines buys 15 Boeing 787-10 and nine Airbus A350-1000 jets, sources say

Philippine Airlines is poised to order 15 Boeing 787s and nine Airbus A350-1000 jets, marking its first Boeing purchase in almost 20 years, industry sources said on Friday.

The orders are expected to be announced at the Farnborough Airshow this month, along with an engine selection for the Boeing 787s after a separate contest pitting Britain's Rolls-Royce against US giant GE Aerospace.

None of the parties agreed to comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the carrier had opted to split an order for about 20 planes between Airbus and Boeing.

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