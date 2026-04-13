Petrol-powered two-wheelers cannot be registered in Delhi from April 2028

Petrol-powered two-wheelers will not be registered in Delhi from April 1, 2028, as the government plans to introduce its new policy that aims to clean up the capital’s highly-polluted environment. Only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration, according to the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

Bikes and scooters, which make up the largest share of vehicles in the capital (accounting for almost 70 per cent of the total) are major contributors to pollution, according to the government.

Vehicular emissions contribute to 23 per cent of pollution during winter, when the entire National Capital Region gets smothered with heavy pollutants. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi’s transport minister, told the media the new policy aims to make clean mobility accessible and affordable.

The new policy will offer incentives for two-wheelers based on battery size to encourage people to switch over to the cleaner vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Similarly, tougher rules are being implemented on three-wheelers as well. From January 1, 2027, all new registrations will only be for electric models of three-wheelers.

Other segments including school transport operators, cab aggregators and delivery firms will also have to adhere to the new rules and switch over to electric vehicles in the coming years.

School bus operators will have to electrify their fleet in stages with at least 10 per cent within two years of notification. Cab aggregators and delivery firms will not be allowed to add net petrol or diesel vehicles in some categories.

"The proposed Delhi EV Draft Policy 2026 is a significant step towards establishing a clean, accessible and sustainable transport system in the capital, Rekha Gupta, the chief minister of Delhi, told the media. “Extensive financial incentives, tax exemptions, mandatory provisions and infrastructure development have been emphasised to promote electric vehicles in Delhi.”

The Delhi government will also be offering incentives for electric two-wheelers of up to Rs10,000 (Dh395) per kWh (kilowatt-hour) and Rs50,000 (Dh1,975) for electric autorickshaws.

"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility,” said the draft.

Amit Bhatt of the International Council on Clean Transportation said these are decisive moves towards clean mobility. If implemented effectively, they could significantly improve the quality of air in the region.