Petrol and diesel prices cut in Pakistan from today

French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Pakistan on Monday cut the prices of petrol and diesel owing to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The price of petrol would drop by 40 Pakistani rupees ($0.144) to 283.38 rupees a litre effective October 16.
High-speed diesel cost would drop by 15 rupees to 303.18 rupees a litre.
($1 = 277.2000 Pakistani rupees)
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves
US Secretary of State urges Israel to show restraint in its retaliation, asks to take every possible precaution to protect civilian life
The number of undernourished people in the world raises from 572 million to about 735 million since 2017
Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean