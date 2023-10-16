Petrol and diesel prices cut in Pakistan from today

The move comes in line with the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market

By Reuters Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM

Pakistan on Monday cut the prices of petrol and diesel owing to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The price of petrol would drop by 40 Pakistani rupees ($0.144) to 283.38 rupees a litre effective October 16.

High-speed diesel cost would drop by 15 rupees to 303.18 rupees a litre.

($1 = 277.2000 Pakistani rupees)

