Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pakistan leader's chronicle in Dubai

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:18 PM

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness of amyloidosis. He was 79.

In August 2008, he announced his resignation and left for a self-imposed exile later that year following legal cases for violating the country’s constitution. He continued to travel to many countries over the next few years to give lectures across different institutions.

Initially, he travelled between London and Dubai but finally settled in the emirate till he breathed his last in the wee hours of Sunday.

He moved to Dubai in 2013-14 and resided in an apartment in the emirate’s Downtown area. He was quite engaged in his political activities in Dubai to keep his party All Pakistan Muslim League active in order to contest elections.

Musharraf was later diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in organs. This amyloid buildup can make the organs not work properly and affects the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. As a result, his political activities took a back seat due to his deteriorating health condition.

During his almost nine years of stay in Dubai, Musharraf worked hard to keep his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) functional through different events and programmes organized by the party in Dubai. However, he sidelined himself from political activities due to deteriorating health conditions from 2017-18 onwards.

His meetings were mainly restricted to his close family members from 2019 onwards due to his state of health and precautions against the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He also faced a setback in January 2021 when his mother, Zarin Musharraf, passed away in Dubai. Musharraf was said to be very close to his mother and her death was also a big shock for him.

Zarin was buried in Dubai due to challenges in repatriating her body to Pakistan amidst Covid-19 travel restrictions as well as health issues for the former president to travel for his mother’s burial.

After he left the country, many of his political affiliates joined other parties. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

