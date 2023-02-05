Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, leaders, friends offer condolences

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor said the former president was a real force of peace (during) 2002-2007

Photo: AFP

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 4:02 PM

Leaders, friends and party workers paid tributes to former Pakistani president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf after his death on Sunday in Dubai. They also offered condolences to his family and termed his tenure one of the best that the South Asian country witnessed in terms of economic growth and media freedom.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent condolences to Dr Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, on the death of Musharraf.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders also tweeted and offered condolences to the deceased's family on Sunday. “I offer my condolences to the family of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!” wrote Sharif.

Fawad Chaudhry, who had a long affiliation with Musharraf, said the former general was instrumental in bringing an independent media and promoting diversity of opinion.

“He made Pakistan into a pluralist country. Despite the difficult times he faced, many believe that his era was one of the best the country witnessed. He was a proud Pakistani,” said Chaudhry

Farzana Mansoor, President of the ladies' wing, All Pakistan Muslim League, said Musharraf was like a father figure to her, and she learnt a lot from him.

“We are in shock after his demise because he was very close to all of us. We had a long affiliation with him until his death. We are proud that he served the country to the best of his abilities. We pray that God may reward him for his efforts,” said Mansoor.

Mohammed Ghous Shahzad, president of APML-UAE, said he was a great leader and a down-to-earth individual. “He has major contributions towards the country and economy. Today, our country lost a great leader,” said Shahzad, who was also a family friend of the former president.

Shoaib Malik, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, also offered condolences to Musharraf’s family. “Prayers for Pervez Musharraf sahab’s soul. Pakistan has lost one of the finest leaders ever.”

Renowned Indian writer and politician Shashi Tharoor said Musharraf was a real force of peace.

“Once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace (during) 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the UN and found him smart, engaging and clear in his strategic thinking. Rest in peace,” he said.

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Pakistan’s former minister, said Musharraf’s first few years in power were some of the best years of Pakistan.

“He had the ability to think with an open mind on various issues. Many freedoms we enjoy today, especially media, are due to him.”

