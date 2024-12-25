Plane with 67 passengers on board crashes in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

