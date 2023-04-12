Pakistan's PIA pilots to boycott flights amid no salaries? Airline clarifies

The carrier has come under fire for allegedly failing to pay its employees due to a shortage of funds, leading to speculation that flight operations would be affected

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 8:07 PM

Pilots of Pakistan's national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), are considering boycotting flights over non-payment of their salaries, local media outlet ARY News reported.

The carrier has come under fire this week for allegedly failing to pay its employees, for months, due to a shortage of funds. According to reports, a cash crunch at PIA resulted in groups of officers from pay scales 5 to 10 – including staff as well as pilots – not receiving payment during the month of Ramadan.

The carrier reportedly has tax debts amounting to over Rs400 billion, having also recently asked for a government bailout of Rs45 billion to help. Its financial crisis has meant that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted Rs.14 billion from the carrier's accounts, with further demands that PIA submit an additional Rs1.7 billion in tax money by next week.

Now, a spokesperson for PIA has issued a statement clarifying the impact of the alleged protesting. According to ARY News, the airline strongly rebuts reports regarding the suspension of flight operations due to the boycotts.

The spokesperson further added that salaries had already been paid to PIA officers from pay scales 1 to 4, and that the remaining salaries of staff in pay scales 5 to 10 would be disbursed soon.

