Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan barred from politics for 5 years: Report

Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.
Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.
Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years.
Khan was sentenced for three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.
The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.
Khan's legal team has challenged the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
They remained huddled just metres above the water amid constant fear of being spotted by the ship’s crew or falling into the ocean infested with sharks and whales
While the Meta CEO has suggested he was awaiting a word from Musk on the date, the Tesla boss has indicated fans might have to wait a bit more
The former president says there is no way he can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the case
He was suffering from severe heart disease and underwent a bypass surgery on August 3
The photographs' release coincides with an uptick in tensions on the Korean Peninsula and seems to be Pyongyang's most recent display of power
Official says the death toll may rise after 10 cars of Hazara Express went off the tracks near the Sarhari railway station off Nawabshah
"If you go after me, I’m coming after you," said the former US president in a post on his Truth Social platform