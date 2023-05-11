Pakistan's Imran Khan says he was 'beaten with sticks' during arrest

He has urged his party members and supporters to maintain peace in the country and not damage property

Photo: Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 10:04 PM

Imran Khan's arrest was declared 'invalid' by Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday, two days after it happened. He was taken outside the High Court in Islamabad, an act that sparked violent protests all over the country.

Pakistani media reported that in court, Khan said that he was beaten with sticks while being arrested, and that he was taken to many places but had no idea why.

He also demanded to see the arrest warrant issued against him.

The Chief Justice reportedly asked Khan to condemn the violent protests and ask his supporters and party workers to remain peaceful. Khan then asked his supporters to continue their protests in a peaceful manner and not to damage any property.

Although Khan has been released, he is to appear before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.

ALSO READ: