Pakistan's former PM Khan, wife appeal against graft convictions

Former prime minister Imran Khan's lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry addresses media after submitting appeals against their convictions for graft at the High Court in Islamabad on January 27, 2025.

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appealed against their convictions for graft on Monday, his lawyer said.

Khan, 72, has been held in custody since August 2023 charged in around 200 cases that he claims are politically motivated.

The former cricketing star was sentenced to 14 years in jail and his wife to seven this month in the latest case to be brought against them.

"We have filed appeals today and in the next few days it will go through clerical processes and then it will be fixed for a hearing," Khan's lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry told AFP outside Islamabad High Court.

Khan has been convicted four times since his arrest, with two convictions overturned and the sentences in the other two cases suspended.

A special graft court found the pair guilty of "corruption and corrupt practices" over a welfare foundation they established together called Al Qadir Trust.

The court hearing for the case was postponed three times and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said earlier it was being used to pressure him into cutting a deal with the government to step back from politics.

Khan alleged before the conviction that he had been "indirectly approached" about the possibility of house arrest at his sprawling home on Islamabad's outskirts.

Bibi, a faith healer who married Khan shortly before he was elected in 2018, is being held at the same jail as her husband in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, close to the capital Islamabad.

Khan's popularity continues to undermine a shaky coalition government that kept PTI from power in elections last year. Even from behind bars, Khan has fired off statements through his legal team railing against the government and promising to fight his battles through the courts. Sometimes violent protests have paralysed Islamabad in recent months and the party has announced further rallies next month to mark one year since elections that were marred by allegations of rigging. Khan called off talks with the government last week aimed at easing political tensions. Ousted from power by a no-confidence vote in 2022, the former cricket star has since launched an unprecedented campaign in which he has openly criticised Pakistan's powerful generals. A UN panel of experts found last year that Khan's detention "had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office".

Khan was barred from standing in last February's election and his PTI party was hamstrung by a widespread crackdown.