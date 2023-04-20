Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India

Bilawal Bhutto's visit will be first major trip to India by a top Pakistani diplomat in over a decade

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers being held on May 4-5 in Goa. — AP file

By Agencies Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 1:57 PM

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in India next month, in what will be the first visit by a top Pakistani government official to India in nearly a decade.

A formal announcement of in this regard was made by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly press briefing.

The conference is scheduled to be held on May 4-5 in the Indian state of Goa.

In January, India had invited foreign ministers of the SCO, including Pakistan, for the meeting. The SCO comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan and some central Asian states. Pakistan and India were admitted as its full members a few years ago.

It will be the first visit to India by a top Pakistani since then prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in in 2014.

Bhutto-Zardari is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a former president, Asif Ali Zardari.

The SCO is an eight-member political and security bloc that includes Russia and China.