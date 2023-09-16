Pakistan's first astronaut gears up for historic space journey

Namaira Saleem, belonging to a Pakistani family settled in France, is all set to commence her voyage this year

By APP Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 12:04 PM

The first Pakistani astronaut, Namaira Saleem, is all set to commence her space journey this year. She has already clinched the position of Astronaut No. 6, thanks to Richard Robinson.

On November 29, 2022, the Founder Astronaut of Virgin Galactic designated her seat, and her first chance for the journey will be facilitated by Astronaut 019, marking the first Pakistani to launch into space.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) has officially disclosed that the Galactic 04 flight window is set to commence on October 5, 2023.

The Galactic 04 mission features three private astronauts who contribute diverse backgrounds and cultures to the venture, united by their shared enthusiasm for space, exploration, and adventure. One of the astronauts, designated as Astronaut 017, hails from the United States, while another, Astronaut 018, comes from the United Kingdom. Lastly, Astronaut 019 represents Pakistan in this remarkable mission.

Belonging to a Pakistani family settled in Southern France, Namira Saleem is the first Pakistani to travel into space. She has officially been recognised as the First Pakistani Astronaut by the government of Pakistan in 2006. In 2007, Namira served as Honorary Ambassador of Tourism for Pakistan, appointed by the Ministry of Tourism. She is the first Pakistani to have reached the North Pole in April 2007 and the South Pole in January 2008. She also holds the distinction of being the first Asian and first Pakistani to skydive over Mount Everest during the historic First Everest Skydives 2008. She is also a peace activist and was conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2011.

The President of Pakistan conferred Namira with one of the country's highest civil decoration Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence).