Pakistanis in UAE asked to extend all possible assistance to flood victims

Pakistan has evacuated over 200,000 people along three rivers due to floods after the monsoon rains. Hundreds of people have died in the floods

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 8:27 PM

Pakistani nationals in the UAE are strongly urged to provide direct and meaningful assistance to flood victims in their home country, through donations, volunteering, and community support.

The appeal was made by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE, on Wednesday.

Pakistan has evacuated over 200,000 people along three rivers due to floods after the monsoon rains. Hundreds of people have died in the floods.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, many UAE residents also suffered financial losses to their properties and businesses in the floods. 

Earlier, the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered condolences to the leaders of Pakistan over the tragic loss of lives in the flash floods in the South Asian country. 

The ambassador Tirmizi expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the recent floods across various parts of Pakistan, including the districts of Buner, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, as well as in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He called upon the Pakistani community in the UAE to actively unite and contribute aid, whether financial or material, to directly support those affected during this challenging time.

In a gesture of solidarity with the victims and their families, Ambassador Tirmizi earlier announced the postponement of the Independence Day celebrations scheduled to be held in the UAE.

“May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and patience to the bereaved families,” he said.