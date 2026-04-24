Pakistanis deplore prolonged Islamabad lockdown due to US-Iran talks deadlock

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Pakistan is making all-out efforts to resume the peace talks between US and Iran at the earliest possible time, but prolonged security measures in the federal capital have disrupted normal life, affecting daily commutes and causing bottlenecks across Islamabad.

Residents, shopkeepers, daily wage workers, teachers and students in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad say they are struggling to maintain their daily routines, social lives, office schedules and academic activities due to heightened security measures that have been in place for a fortnight .

“Hotels, student hostels and public transport have been shut on security grounds, while bazaars and public spaces have also been ordered to close until further notice. The arrangements are unprecedented, and thousands of people have been affected,” former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry told Khaleej Times, noting the scale of security arrangements were made as Pakistan is anticipating that a second round of talks would soon take place.

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Islamabad is now pushing for a second round of peace talks after hosting initial negotiations on April 11, which ended without an agreement.

“I took a couple of days off from work because of road closures and the limited availability of public transport and private taxis,” said J. Rana, a resident of Islamabad. “Eventually, I had no choice but to resume my job despite the inconvenience. Missing work repeatedly is simply not an option for many of us.”

Others echoed similar concerns, particularly over unpredictable traffic diversions. “Every morning feels uncertain,” said A. Malik, a private-sector employee commuting from Rawalpindi. “You leave home early, but there’s no guarantee you’ll reach the office on time. Entire routes are suddenly closed without notice.”

Students have also borne the brunt of the measures. M. Javed, a college student from Rawalpindi, said while hosting high-profile talks for global peace sends a positive message internationally, the local impact has been challenging. “I now spend significantly more time and money on commute because regular buses and vans are not operating,” he said. “Sometimes I miss classes altogether because I simply cannot find a ride.”

Teachers voiced similar frustrations, warning that repeated disruptions are affecting attendance. “Students are arriving late or not at all,” said a lecturer at a private college in Islamabad. “Security is crucial, but there has to be better coordination so academic schedules are not constantly derailed.”

Business disruptions

Shopkeepers, meanwhile, reported mounting difficulties as restricted movement and the closure of major arteries disrupted supply chains. “Fresh items are running out faster than we can restock,” said a grocery store owner in G-9 sector. “Suppliers are refusing deliveries because trucks cannot move freely. Sales are down, and customers are frustrated.”

Daily wage earners said the disruptions were hitting them hardest. “If we don’t work, we don’t earn,” said a construction worker near Faizabad. “Roadblocks mean fewer jobs and stalled projects. Hosting peace talks is important, but poor people pay the immediate price.”

Despite the challenges, many residents expressed cautious support for Pakistan’s diplomatic role. “If these efforts help reduce tension globally, that is something to be proud of,” said Rana. “But authorities should also consider practical solutions so ordinary people are not pushed to the edge.”

Ramped-up security

Security agencies and the city administration ordered the closure of all bus terminals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad since April 16. Public transport has also been barred from entering the twin cities, effectively placing the capital region under lockdown ahead of the anticipated talks.

“All private, public and goods transport in Rawalpindi is hereby suspended with immediate effect. Further updates will be shared. Private/personal vehicles are exempted from these instructions. The suspension applies only to public and goods transport. Please cooperate with the authorities,” Hassan Waqar Cheema, deputy commissioner Rawalpindi posted on X.com last week.

Security agencies and police cast a wide net across Islamabad, launching sweeping search operations in multiple sectors ahead of potential talks over the weekend. Homes, hotels, shops and vehicles were systematically checked as authorities tightened the screws across the capital.

In a statement, Islamabad police said foolproof security measures had been put in place, with joint search operations unfolding citywide on the direct instructions of the police chief.

Officers combed through more than 200 households, dozens of hotels and shops, and inspected hundreds of vehicles, taking 37 individuals in for questioning as part of the operation.

Security has also remained airtight around Serena Hotel, widely regarded as the likely venue for any prospective meeting. A hotel official confirmed there had been no easing of restrictions, with law enforcement agencies continuing to closely regulate access.

Multi-layered security

During the first round of Islamabad Talks, more than 10,000 police and security personnel were deployed and the multi-layered security operation was overseen by the military and supported by paramilitary forces, including Rangers, as well as personnel from the Islamabad and Punjab police.

Syed Muhammad Mehdi, founder and chairman, Institute of International Relations and Media Research, told Khaleej Times: “During the first US-Iran talks, the highest security arrangements were made, which were very satisfactory for the visit of any high-ranking figure. Pakistan has extensive experience in such security matters and all necessary steps have already been taken in this regard.

Mehdi added Pakistan’s diplomatic stature has increased during the mediation. “If this peace deal is done, the effects it will have are strong possibilities of forming a new security doctrine from the Middle East to the Sahara Desert, and Pakistan will have a key role in this security doctrine," Mehdi pointed out.