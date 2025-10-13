  • search in Khaleej Times
Pakistani troops on high alert on Afghan border after fighting; trade halts

Scores of loaded trucks stranded on either side; Trump says he may step in to help end conflict

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 7:06 PM

Pakistani troops were on high alert on the border with Afghanistan on Monday after fierce fighting between the two sides at the weekend left dozens dead and drew the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he could help end the conflict.

Border trade between the neighbours came to a halt as Pakistan closed crossings along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier, stranding scores of loaded goods vehicles on either side, a Pakistani industry representative said.

Dozens of fighters were killed in border clashes that began on Saturday night in the most deadly conflict between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

PAKISTAN ACCUSES AFGANISTAN OF HARBOURING MILITANTS

Fighting between the two sides, who were once allies, erupted after Islamabad demanded the Taliban take action against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies that Pakistani militants are present in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan military said that 23 of its soldiers were killed in the weekend clashes. The Taliban said nine of its fighters were killed. Both sides said they had killed more on the other side, but the claims could not be verified.

TRUCKS, CONTAINERS STUCK

"All entry points are closed since Saturday following unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces," a senior Pakistani security official told Reuters.

A second security official said there were a few incidents of exchange of small arms fire on Sunday night, but the overall situation was calm.

The Pakistani military spokesperson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, Afghanistan's defence ministry spokesperson, told Reuters that the "current situation" on the border was normal, but did not share details.

Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan did not wish to fight with anyone and all its other neighbours were happy with Kabul.

"War is not a solution to problems. There is a need for dialogue. This has been our policy," Muttaqi told reporters in the Indian capital New Delhi, which he is visiting for the first time since 2021.

With border crossings for vehicles and pedestrians closed, all Pakistani government offices on the border dealing with trade and other administrative issues had been shut, a senior Pakistani government official said.

"Loaded vehicles, including containers and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the border," said Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Besides fresh fruit and vegetables, they are carrying imports and exports and transit trade goods and causing millions of rupees of losses to the two countries as well as traders," he said.

Pakistan is the main source of goods and food supplies for landlocked, impoverished Afghanistan.

TRUMP, CHINA OFFER HELP

The fighting has drawn the attention of Trump, who said he would focus on it soon.

"I hear there's a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday as part of his efforts to end the Gaza war.

"I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. You know, I'm doing another one, because I'm good at solving wars, I'm good at making peace," Trump said.

China, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan in its western region and has sought to play a mediating role in calming hostilities between the two sides, said it was very concerned about the latest clashes.

"China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Kabul said on Sunday that it had halted attacks at the request of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.