The leaders had cancelled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue to discuss
Sajid Ali Sadpara, a Pakistani mountaineer, has set a new record.
The ace mountaineer has become the first Pakistani man to summit the Everest solo, without the use of supplemental oxygen and personal sherpa assistance.
In a tweet today, Sajid Ali Sadpara said, "History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance."
He added that it was a dream of his father's for their nation. Sadpara's father was the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara who is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains.
Ali Sadpara was unfortunately fund dead after he went missing in 2021. His son aims to keep his legacy alive with his missions.
