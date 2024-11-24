Pakistani mediators strike 7-day ceasefire deal between warring sectarian groups

Relatives transport a victim's body who was killed in sectarian attacks in Kurram district at a Shitte Muslim mosque in Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

A Pakistani government team has managed to mediate a seven-day ceasefire deal between rival sectarian groups on Sunday, a team members said, ending days of clashes that have killed at least 68 people and injured dozens in the northwest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister and government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif told Reuters that both Shi'ite and Sunni leaders had agreed to halt attacks that started after gunmen attacked convoys of civilian vehicles on Thursday, killing at least 40 people, mostly Shi'ite Muslims.