Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya

Arshad Sharif was killed on October 23 while travelling in a vehicle on the outskirts of Nairobi

Arshad Sharif worked for many years as a prime-time television news show host for ARY News in Pakistan. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 2:46 PM

Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.

Journalist Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed on October 23 while travelling in a vehicle on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Kenyan police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Sharif had earlier fled from Pakistan citing threats to his life after the government registered a treason case against him.

The Supreme Court said it had taken up the case voluntarily and was seeking responses from Pakistan's foreign and interior ministries, the Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau.

"The journalist community and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter," the court said in a statement.

Sharif worked for many years as a prime-time television news show host for ARY News in Pakistan.

Kenyan police said Sharif was shot dead when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock late at night without stopping.

Police had formed a roadblock using small stones but the car in which Sharif was a passenger failed to stop, even after officers opened fire, police said in a report. Nine bullets hit the car and one hit Sharif in the head.

Despite the Kenyan police findings, Pakistan's interior minister said there was evidence to suggest it was a targeted killing based on initial findings of a team of Pakistani investigators who visited Kenya last month.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Sharif's body had bruises and torture marks.